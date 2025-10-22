NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: updated NFC rankings after a wild Week 7

When the playoffs roll around, there will absolutely be multiple teams in the NFC with a winning record that don't get it, and the AFC is just totally different. You could argue that every single team ranked in the top-five in our latest NFC rankings would be the top team in the AFC.

With the middle of the season approaching, teams can really begin to get some distance with their record, and it could also be time for some underperforming teams to fix their issues. Now that Week 7 is done and Week 8 is quickly approaching, we've got our latest NFC power rankings cooked up.

We've taken the total, season-long body of work for these rankings while also looking at the most recent performances in Week 7 as well. Let's get into it.

Power ranking the deep NFC as Week 8 approaches in 2025

16. New Orleans Saints (1-6)

The worst record in the conference belongs to the lowly New Orleans Saints, and this team simply needs a refresh in the worst way, but second-year QB Spencer Rattler has largely looked good this year, so that's a small positive.

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

Now losers of five in a row, the Arizona Cardinals are going backwards and all of a sudden are one of the worst teams in the conference after an encouraging 2-0 start to the season. Furthermore, the QB room definitely seems to be up in the air for the future.

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

There might not be a more recent team that botched the QB position worse than the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota had both Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold on the roster in 2024, and both left in free agency and are now playing the best football of their careers.

The Vikings have been stuck with a below-average Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy, their second-year QB who simply can't stay on the field.

13. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

The Atlanta Falcons are not a good team right now and are just too up-and-down to make any progress in the NFC. If nothing else, they've split their first six games, so it could be going a lot worse.