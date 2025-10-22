NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Ranking every 5-win team as the deadline nears

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no. 5 in our power rankings and drop a bit after a pretty ugly loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to close out Week 7. The Bucs are going to be fine, in my opinion, as they could get healthier as the season goes on and will be able to stack many more wins.

However, wide receiver Mike Evans is again going to miss some time this year and might not be back until the final few weeks of the season, so that's not ideal. The Bucs' defense is also just alright.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is one of the more complete teams in the NFL and now no. 4 in our power rankings. They took down the Houston Texans in Seattle on Monday Night Football and are a rock-solid 5-2 at the bye week. Sam Darnold is playing great football, and Mike Macdonald has this defense playing well, too.

This team is good enough to win the NFC West this year, but they'll have to compete with the LA Rams to earn the division title, and that's no easy task.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles snapped their two-game losing streak with a win over the Minnesota Vikings and really got their passing attack back on track, but the run game is still a slight issue, and we might be heading to a conversation about the starting running back being a huge part of that issue.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars and are one of the best overall teams in the NFL. Los Angeles making a run to at least the NFC Championship Game in 2025 feels somewhat likely.

1. Detroit Lions

After a huge primetime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions ascend to the top of our five-win power rankings and continue to display just how good of a team and operation they are.