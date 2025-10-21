2025 NFL Trade Deadline: These teams must begin a much-needed fire sale

The NFL trade deadline this year is on November 4th, which is the day after the Week 9 slate of action wraps up. There are bound to be a plethora of players traded during this time, as the NFL is wide open, and there aren't clear-cut contenders head-and-shoulders above everyone else.

This could make the deadline more competitive, so the teams in a position to sell should be able to get some top returns for veterans who could be on the move, and it would be wise for a few teams to begin this process.

Their chances at success this year are nonexistent at this point, so let's dive into the three most obvious teams that have to sell at the NFL trade deadline over the next couple of weeks.

Which teams simply have to begin the fire sale ahead of the 2025 trade deadline?

Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Nothing is working for the Miami Dolphins, and the time has come for this team to begin blowing things up. Just a couple of years ago, the Dolphins were one of the top teams in the AFC, and it seemed like this team was on the right track for years to come, but some soft coaching and bad personnel moves have left this team at 1-6 and struggling to do much of anything correctly. Miami needs a rebuild done the right way, so GM Chris Grier should begin this process by getting as many draft picks as he can for veteran players like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jordyn Brooks, Jaylen Waddle, and others.

The lone winless team in the NFL, the 0-7 New York Jets are in year one of their new era and of this rebuild, and it's now time to rid the roster of some of the players from the previous regime. New York can run the ball well, but they do it out of necessity, as Justin Fields might just be the worst quarterback in the NFL.

The Jets hired Darren Mougey this past offseason as their new GM, and they also hired a new coaching staff led by Aaron Glenn, but the 2025 season has gone about as worse as you can imagine, and with New York desperately needing a franchise QB and other talent all over the roster, Mougey has to kickstart this thing and set himself up for the future.

Selling at the trade deadline is the only right move here.

Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Another team with a first-year GM is the Tennessee Titans. GM Mike Borgonzi probably thought this team was a little bit better than they ended up being. Borgonzi simply has to make this work with Cam Ward, as he hitched much of his tenure to the QB, and he's already fired Brian Callahan. GMs typically have a longer leash to rebuild a roster, so he's not going anywhere.

However, it'd be wise for Borgonzi to get some extra draft capital from certain veteran players, as the Titans need a refresh and need to align their rebuild with the coaching staff Borgonzi wants to bring in.