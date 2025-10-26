2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is about six months away, and some of the top players in this class are coming into view. To the surprise of no one, the teams currently slated to pick at the top simply do not have functional QB play, so you can bet that a signal-caller is likely going first overall.

Much can change, though, but many of the bad teams in the NFL right now do not have a path to improving. What does stick out to me about this coming NFL Draft class is that it seemed to be very deep at the QB position, but it really doesn't feel like that now.

Our latest 2026 NFL mock draft is one round long and contains some familiar names up at the top.

Jets secure long-term QB in latest 2026 NFL mock draft predictions

1. New York Jets - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

It's really no shock to see this pairing at the top of our latest NFL mock draft. The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency this past offseason, perhaps because they simply had no other option, but Fields has played, well, unplayable football and is honestly one of the three-worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

The Jets aren't going to improve unless they get this QB situation figured out, and Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is clearly the best passer in this class right now.

2. Miami Dolphins - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The 1-6 Miami Dolphins are absolutely going to undergo some change in the coming weeks, perhaps. However, it's hard to figure out which position they might target in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as they just signed Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension, so taking a QB might be off the table right now.

Miami instead decides to bolster it's pass-rush with a young, explosive player in Rueben Bain Jr from Miami.