NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
26. New York Giants (2-5)
The New York Giants are probably going to get their tails kicked against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. They’re 2-5 on the season and will likely soon be 2-6. They could take it a step further and sell at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. This team was doomed from the start with Daniel Jones at QB.
And no coaching job from Brian Daboll was going to improve Daniel Jones enough. The G-Men just need to reset at quarterback with someone in the 2025 NFL Draft, so them losing in Week 8 does get them a step further to picking high in the NFL Draft next April.
The Giants have been among the worst teams in football for quite some time now, and their weird decision to extend Daniel Jones just prolonged their suffering that much longer. It’s not been a good period of time for Giants’ fans.
25. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
How about the Cleveland Browns? In their first game after losing Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles in Week 7, the Browns managed to take down the Baltimore Ravens. It was the Jameis Winston game for sure. Winston was throwing the ball all over the place and did enough for the Browns to earn their second win of the season.
Overnight, the Browns may go from a team that everyone wanted to lose to a team that everyone wants to win with Winston in the lineup. He’s a funny guy, objectively speaking, and seems to be beloved in the locker room as well.
The Browns are not going to make the playoffs or anything this season, but they do have a a much better chance to win games with Jameis Winston under center than they did with Watson.
It’ll be interesting to see if they take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.