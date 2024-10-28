NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
24. New Orleans Saints (2-6)
The New Orleans Saints must embrace the rebuild and must trade players at the NFL Trade Deadline. It was odd that they decided to extend RB Alvin Kamara. Actually, it was a stupid decision. Kamara is a good RB, but he’s past his prime and just does not help his team for the long-term.
They should have traded Kamara, but here we are. The Saints got blown out in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game never felt close, and the Saints continue to lose after winning their first two games of the 2024 NFL Season.
A six-game skid has this team at the bottom of the barrel. General Manager Mickey Loomis must pick up the phone and make some deals if he hopes to fix this team, but honestly, I am not sure he’ll be there to try and get this mess fixed.
It’s been a season to forget for the New Orleans Saints.
23. Miami Dolphins (2-5)
The Miami Dolphins lost on a last-second field goal against the Arizona Cardinals, who have already hit their 2023 win total in 2024. The Cardinals got to 4-4 on the year, and the Dolphins drop to 2-5. There did seem to be a decent chance that this team could have gotten to 3-4, which would have kept their season alive. The return of Tua Tagovailoa from his concussion did make many of us think that Miami could have begun to stack some wins, and this felt like a win they needed to have.
Well, they lost, and now they are three games under .500. It’s been a year to forget for the Dolphins as well. The team must invest more into their offensive line and QB room next offseason, as Tua Tagovailoa has not proven to be a reliable player in terms of availability.