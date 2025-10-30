NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated MVP stepladder power rankings

Now that we're at, roughly the halfway point of the 2025 NFL Season, the MVP race is coming into focus a bit, and while it's still likely to go to a quarterback this year, there is a running back who is absolutely making a case for the award.

The NFL has really never had this much parity before, as every single team has won a game, and there is a massive 'middle class' at the moment as well. This is truly a great time for the league in terms of overall competition.

And this could spill over into the MVP race as the season makes it way into the winter time. Let's dive into our updated MVP stepladder power rankings approaching Week 9 action.

Who stands at the top of our updated MVP stepladder power rankings?

5. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Let's not forget what Matthew Stafford has been able to do this year for the Los Angeles Rams. LA is 5-2 on the season and blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars before their bye in Week 8. Through seven games, Stafford has tossed 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

He's played out of his mind this year, and if he's able to lead the LA Rams to another NFC West title with how deep the division is right now, it'd be hard to not consider him for the MVP award.

4. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is completing 75.2% of his passes this year and has just one game out of eight with a passer rating below 100. Not only is he playing MVP-caliber football, but he's been elite throwing the ball down the field and is honestly having a historic season. Sure, the Patriots have beat up on bad teams this year, but they're doing what any good team would do and are first in the AFC East.

It's not hard to see how Maye could get a ton of MVP votes if the Patriots kept this up. He's simply on fire.