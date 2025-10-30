2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 9

There are just 14 NFL games this week, and some intriguing matchups. Of course, the headliner is in Orchard Park, New York, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renew acquaintances.

It’s certainly odd to think that while Andy Reid’s team has won the last nine AFC West titles, and Sean McDermott’s club has captured the AFC East every year since 2020, neither one of these teams in currently in first place in its division.

Last week in this spot, it was correctly predicted that the New York Jets would get their first win of the season. They outlasted the Bengals, 39-38, in the only game in Week 8 not decided by 10 or more points.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 9

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry both run for 100-plus yards vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens have won the AFC North each of the past two seasons. One year after finishing with a 12-5 regular-season record, John Harbaugh’s team owns a 2-5 resume. Last week, the Ravens ended a four-game losing streak with a home win over the Bears. Last Sunday at Atlanta, the Dolphins snapped a three-game skid via a stunning 34-10 victory over the Falcons.

Harbaugh has used three different starting quarterbacks this season, but Lamar Jackson returns for this prime time affair. Both he and Derrick Henry are primed to exploit a Miami defense that is surrendering a disappointing 145.0 yards per game rushing.

Unpredictable Falcons stun Patriots in Foxborough

A team that finished with just four victories in both 2023 and 2024 has won five straight games. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been impressive, while New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel leads a 6-2 team that features the league’s 10th-ranked offense and ninth-ranked defense. If the team has a weakness, Maye has been sacked 28 times in eight outings.

While Raheem Morris’s Falcons have looked flat since knocking off the Bills in Week 6, the club does feature an improved pass rush. Atlanta’s defense rattles the young quarterback, gets a few takeaways, and the erratic Falcons steal a game at Foxborough.

Bills’ RB James Cook enjoys big outing vs. Chiefs

For the 10th time since 2020 (including playoffs), the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off. Andy Reid’s team has owned Josh Allen and company in the postseason, but Sean McDermott’s club has won the last four regular-season encounters. The rejuvenated Chiefs have won their last three games by a combined 89-24 score, and their run defense has settled in after a shaky start.

Buffalo’s James Cook is coming off a 216-yard (2 TDs) performance at Carolina, and only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (850) has rushed for more yards this season (753). He proves to be the difference as the Bills cool off the Chiefs.