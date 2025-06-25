NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each AFC North team in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase has 2,000 yards receiving

No one in the history of the NFL has ever had 2,000 yards receiving. The closest was Calvin Johnson in 2012 with 1,964 yards. Well, Ja'Marr Chase is going to hit this mark in the 2025 NFL Season. The Cincinnati Bengals may again need their offense to carry most of the load, as neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart have a contract, so they could both not be on the field for a period of time in 2025.

And with both Joe Burrow and Chase each having the best seasons of their respective careers, 2025 could bring more success their way. Running back Chase Brown is going to open up the passing attack in a big way, and with fellow WR Tee Higgins not always being healthy, Ja'Marr Chase could have endless opportunities coming his way in 2025.

Over the final eight games of the regular season, Ja'Marr Chase had 991 yards, and that translates to 2,106 yards over a 17-game season, so it can be done...

Cleveland Browns - One of the Browns rookies ends the 2025 season as the starting QB

Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel will end up starting the final game of the 2025 NFL Season for the Cleveland Browns, not Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett. Honestly, one of the latter two quarterbacks could end up getting traded at some point, as it seems like there is a bit of a logjam in the Browns QB room at the moment.

While neither Sanders nor Gabriel is likely a franchise QB, they will get the last crack at it in 2025. This could set the stage for the front office to make a bold QB move in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they do now have two first-round picks thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars.