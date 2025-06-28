NFL Predictions: 10 insanely bold predictions for the 2025 season

There are endless possibilities in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make 10 bold predictions for the upcoming year.

Bold predictions are meant to be just that, and we've got 10 big ones ready to go here. The 2025 NFL Season is right around the corner, as preseason football is in view, and the start of the regular season is now just over two months away.

As we progress through the rest of the summer months, we've cracked-open a pack of 10 bold predictions for various teams across the league, and they promise to be out of this world. So, let's get into it here!

10 bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Season

1. Philadelphia loses its grip on the NFC East

The Super Bowl hangover is coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time this team made the Super Bowl, which was back in 2022, they lost their offensive coordinator and were a lot less dominant the following season, as they actually went one-and-done in the postseason. With the Washington Commanders having done what they did in 2024, there is plenty reason to believe that they can breakout.

They went 12-5 in the regular season and did make some big-time offseason additions like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Washington is coming for the NFC East and will dethrone the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Season.

2. Chicago Bears make the playoffs

With an improved offensive line, defensive line, an offensive-minded head coach, and even more weapons for Caleb Williams to throw the ball to, the Chicago Bears are going to begin putting things together and will make a Wild Card appearance in 2025.

They might have to win at least 10 games, but the roster is plenty good enough for them to do so. Don't sleep on the Bears in the 2025 NFL Season.