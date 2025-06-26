NFL Predictions: Every AFC South team's record for the 2025 season

The AFC South was one of the least interesting divisions in all of football last season, but they've been given a violent shove into the "fascinating" category for 2025 thanks to a number of key additions made by each team.

The Houston Texans are the reigning AFC South division champions and they've got the chance to take a step into the AFC's elite in 2025, but the Jaguars added the most exciting player in the 2025 draft class and the Titans had the #1 overall pick.

The Colts might have the most talent offensively of any team in the division, but can Shane Steichen work magic with his quarterback position? We're going to take a look at each team in the division and make our early predictions on their record this coming season.

AFC South predictions for 2025: Texans coasting to another division title?

Tennessee Titans: 5-12

As harsh as it seems, this would actually represent a two-game improvement for the Titans based on what we saw from them last season. The Titans finished with the worst record in the NFL and as a result, they had the opportunity to pick anyone they wanted with the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New general manager Mike Borgonzi, coming over from the Chiefs, felt a conviction on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and we'll find out rather quickly if his convictions were well-founded. The Titans open the season against the projected #1 defense in the league, the Denver Broncos.

I still think this is a team in transition and I'm not sure Brian Callahan is the right coach. The Titans could show improvement, but I think even with that, they'll struggle to secure wins over the long haul of the season.

Indianapolis Colts: 6-11

The Colts are the team I currently struggle with the most. I really like Shane Steichen as a head coach and offensive mastermind. I think the Colts have the best offensive weapons out of any team in the division with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and first-round pick Tyler Warren.

But is Daniel Jones seriously going to start for this team? Do the Colts have too many question marks on the interior offensive line to truly be competitive this season?

If everything comes together, I think the ceiling for this team is actually around nine wins. But they are a couple of injuries and rough quarterback play away from having a bad year, and possibly changing GM/head coach after the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-9

If the Jaguars can get Trevor Lawrence to play like he was at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, then this team is going to probably surprise a lot of people and get up to double-digit wins this coming season.

There's plenty to like about the Jaguars, especially if Travis Hunter can be as-advertised as the most exciting and dynamic player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Jags already got a huge year out of Brian Thomas Jr. last season, and adding Hunter to the mix should have that fan base downright giddy about the offense's potential under Liam Coen.

The defense is obviously a question mark but there are pieces in place. That defensive front should be significantly improved in 2025 and if the Jags are tougher in the trenches, they'll be a factor in the AFC playoff race.

Houston Texans: 11-6

Based on how well they played in CJ Stroud's rookie year, everyone expected the Texans to be a lot better than their 10-7 record indicated last year. And while it's sometimes easy to just look at a record without context, the Texans were disappointing last season in a lot of ways.

For a team with so much star power on both sides of the ball, they ranked 19th in scoring offense and 14th in scoring defense. What we saw from them in their dominant playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers is more of what everyone expected throughout the year.

I think the Texans could have a slightly better record in 2025 and much better overall results on the field. This team has a long way to go, and the offensive line is a question mark, but they should be a tough out every week.