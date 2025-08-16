NFL Predictions: 10 Super Bowl LX matchups with 20 different teams

5. Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Texans and Vikings are two really underrated teams who have major question marks heading into this season.

For the Texans, the question mark is the offensive line, which is taking on a completely new look after the 2025 offseason. Considering how many times CJ Stroud was hit and sacked last year, the ability of that offensive line to click early will be a huge determining factor for this team.

The Vikings are, of course, breaking in young quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy is a wild card, at best, but Kevin O’Connell absolutely has earned the benefit of the doubt. The Vikings have such a good roster and playmakers around McCarthy, it’s hard to see him not having success as a redshirt rookie. But him coming off injury, along with inexperience, is a reason for pause.

6. Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

The Denver Broncos won their first Super Bowl in franchise history back in the late 90s with John Elway, Terrell Davis, and company leading the charge against Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. Maybe these two teams could meet up again in a matchup of two of the most exciting young rosters in the NFL.

Matt LaFleur has a potential dark-horse MVP candidate on his hands in Jordan Love, tons of weapons on offense, and a defense that was among the best in the NFL last year at forcing turnovers.

Sean Payton’s young Broncos have recovered exceptionally well from the dismal Russell Wilson trade and might have the best defense in the NFL this season.