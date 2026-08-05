NFL Predictions: 3 AFC teams that can steal playoff spots in the 2026 season

Watching the AFC playoff race unfold in the 2026 season is going to be nothing short of absolute cinema.

Last season, we saw a number of breakout teams really entrench themselves in the conference. The Denver Broncos won the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 season and earned the #1 seed in the AFC overall. The New England Patriots went from picking in the top 5 of the NFL Draft two years in a row to winning the AFC. The Jaguars stole the AFC South from the Texans.

What is going to happen in the AFC if all of last year's breakout teams have set themselves a new floor, and all of last year's regression teams find a way to bounce back? That doesn't even factor in the possibility of more breakout teams.

Although this list may feel like low-hanging fruit, we're going to give you the top 3 teams in the AFC that can steal playoff spots from the field of teams that made it last season: Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Steelers, Bills, Texans, and Chargers.

3 AFC teams that will steal playoff spots during the 2026 season

1. Baltimore Ravens

The only division in the NFL that feels more wide open than the NFC South in 2026 has to be the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the division last year, but this is a division that's been marked by major turnover this offseason. Every team except the Bengals changed head coaches. And with all due respect to the Steelers, they were very obviously one of the worst teams to make the playoffs in the AFC last season.

If everyone is healthy in the division, the Ravens are likely going to be the best team. Even though there are some questions on the interior offensive line, as well as with the relative inexperience on the coaching staff, this Ravens team has the star power necessary to win at least 12 games this upcoming season and get the division back from the Steelers.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are the AFC's version of the Dallas Cowboys. They have one of the most explosive and exciting offenses in the league, but the defense has let them down in a big way in recent years.

The defense, and injuries.

It's almost unbelievable, but the Bengals haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season. After reaching the AFC Championship in consecutive seasons (and nearly pulling off a win against the Rams in the Super Bowl), the Bengals have missed the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

Considering how much they have invested in their offense, that really isn't getting talked about enough.

This has to be the year the Bengals get back. The offensive core is healthy. The defense got some significant upgrades with the additions of Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and others. If Zac Taylor can't get this team back into the playoffs in 2026, he's going to be looking for work in 2027.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Even with all of their roster flaws -- and there are plenty -- everyone in the NFL world is expecting some form of a bounce back from the Chiefs in 2026.

There are some really excessive and lofty projections out there, like the Chiefs getting back to the Super Bowl, but it's understandable when you consider that this Chiefs team has essentially made residence in the AFC Championship -- at worst -- with Patrick Mahomes at the quarterback position.

The addition of Kenneth Walker to the offense is one of the most anticipated in the entire NFL this season. The Chiefs' running game has been limited to pretty much just short-yardage 1st-down runs by Kareem Hunt. Walker will be expected to add an explosive element that's been missing, and perhaps help open up the passing game.

Kansas City has question marks on the offensive line and their defense is almost totally revamped, but with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, this team has to be considered a threat to steal a spot back in the AFC until they are mathematically eliminated.