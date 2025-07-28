NFL Predictions: 3 teams that could sneak into the playoffs in 2025

There are often teams "in the hunt" at the end of every season who become an unheralded factor in the playoff races both in the AFC and NFC. Although these teams might have ugly flaws keeping them from being a true contender, they can be sneaky playoff candidates and cause a little havoc and pressure for teams late in the year.

There are a handful of teams we're already expecting to be in the mix for that "in the hunt" status as the season goes along.

Let's take a look at a trio of NFL teams that could be sneaky playoff teams in 2025.

NFL Predictions: 3 sneaky potential playoff teams for the 2025 season

1. Indianapolis Colts

There are currently a couple of key X-factors for the Colts that could swing this pendulum in an extreme way, one way or another. Obviously, you have to start off with the quarterback position, which has been rough for the Colts the past couple of years as they've tried to give Anthony Richardson every opportunity to be their QB of the present and future.

This year, we'll see if Richardson can be a factor once again, but the Colts brought in Daniel Jones as insurance. Shane Steichen is going to have to work his magic either way, and the Colts also have some young guys to break in on the offensive line, but this team has so much talent everywhere else that it's hard to see them being that bad in 2025.

They've been a factor the past two years, so I'm expecting the same in 2025.

2. New York Giants

This pick might surprise some folks out there because the Giants are another team with quarterback question marks. But with Russell Wilson at the helm, the Broncos were in contention for the AFC West in 2023, the Steelers were in the playoffs last year, and the Giants are probably going to find themselves in the hunt again this season.

The primary reason for the Giants being on this list is not Russell Wilson, however. It's their defensive front. There aren't many teams out there with four players as talented as what the Giants have in Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. When you have an elite defensive front, you're going to be competitive in most games.

The Giants made the playoffs with a much worse overall situation in 2022, and I think Brian Daboll is going to have these guys playing well in 2025.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

I don't know that anyone is really expecting much out of the Jacksonville Jaguars this year. They've got a rookie head coach, a rookie general manager, a good amount of roster turnover, and a clear top dog in their division.

The Jaguars were one of the league's top up-and-coming teams back in 2022-23, and I'm not sold on the idea that they're not just a sleeping giant down there in Duval County. Injuries have hindered this team's progress, as well as Trevor Lawrence sort of being stuck in a weird spot in his development. But if Lawrence can pick things up, there's no reason why this team won't be a factor in the AFC playoff race as well as maybe even the AFC South division race if the Texans aren't better in 2025.