Russell Wilson could have shortest leash of any starting QB to start 2025

I never thought we would see a day in which Russell Wilson became a journeyman quarterback, but here we are.

One of the highest-paid players in the history of the league, but a journeyman, nonetheless. Since 2021, Wilson has played for the Seahawks, Broncos, Steelers, and soon the New York Giants. He had carved out a legacy as a potential future Hall of Fame quarterback with the Seahawks, but the last four years have done a number on that legecy.

And he could soon find himself in one of the trickiest situations of any quarterback in the NFL.

While the Giants provided a nice landing spot for Wilson in the offseason, it felt like they were just a landing spot, and that the situation might not be the best overall. There are a wide variety of reasons to believe that Wilson will have the shortest leash out of any starting quarterback around the NFL, and that includes guys like Joe Flacco in Cleveland.

Russell Wilson skating on thin ice and it's only OTAs

The Giants, first and foremost, have a general manager and a head coach (Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll) who are likely entering the year on the hottest of hot seats when it comes to executives and coaches around the league. Many thought they would get the axe after the utter embarrassment that was 2024.

That didn't happen.

They were given another chance and you have to assume that part of the reason for that is that the ownership wanted the Daniel Jones deal done, so they don't hold the Daniel Jones era completely against Schoen and Daboll.

But toying around with Russell Wilson won't be tolerated with a first-round quarterback now on the roster in Jaxson Dart. While ownership doesn't always mettle in football decisions, it's very possible that they would choose to step in and demand that Dart plays if Wilson ends up struggling.

And why wouldn't they?

This organization has been desperate since the tail end of the Eli Manning era for a true franchise quarterback, and Wilson is not someone they're going to build around.

Simply put, Wilson is going to have to play exceptional football starting in Week 1, or he could risk losing his job as early as Week 4 or Week 5. The Giants might be going month to month. This team obviously wants to win, but the excuse of "he gives us the best chance to win" can only last so long in the NFL.

It won't be surprising if Dart ends up taking over the operation by or before midseason.