NFL Predictions: 3 teams to compete for the league's worst record in 2025

There are absolutely a few teams in the NFL on pace to compete for the worst record in the 2025 season. In today's NFL, the driving factor in teams finishing with poor records is QB play, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.

As we rapidly approach preseason and the start of the 2025 NFL Season in September, it's clear which teams are going to struggle more than most, but in some instances, teams aren't necessarily trying to compete all that much.

Let's get into three teams set to compete for the league's worst record in 2025.

3 teams set to compete for the league's worst record in the 2025 NFL Season

New Orleans Saints

With a horrid QB situation, bad roster, and first-year head coach, not only could the New Orleans Saints struggle to win a few games, but they could be the first winless team in the 17-game era, and I do not say that lightly. The Saints should end up being huge sellers at the NFL trade deadline and could earn the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York Giants

The talent along the defensive line is there, but other than that (and Malik Nabers), there isn't much to like about the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Season. Russell Wilson is likely their starting QB for a chunk of the season, and he's as washed-up as they come. The G-Men also have the toughest schedule in the NFL this year and may have the league's worst head coach in Brian Daboll.

Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward first overall is a step in the right direction for the Tennessee Titans, but Ward is a prospect, and the Titans' roster overall just isn't all that good. They picked first overall last year for a reason, and while Ward could turn into a franchise QB, there's a lot there to work on and iron-out. The Titans may honestly benefit from picking first again in the 2026 NFL Draft.