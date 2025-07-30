NFL Predictions: Bold predictions for every AFC team in the 2025 season

The AFC could be a loaded conference in 2025. Let's make one bold prediction for each team this year. The conference definitely brings a high-upside with how many young quarterbacks and solid teams there are.

We could see many teams here breakout but also could see a few regress as well. You could argue that nearly every team in the conference has a path to the postseason in 2025, and that is not an exaggeration.

Well, we love bold predictions, so we made one bold prediction for each AFC team for 2025.

Bold predictions for every AFC team in the 2025 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mike Tomlin finishes with his first losing season as head coach

With a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers at the helm, a regression in 2025 could be coming. In fact, not only will he regress, but the Steelers will finally bottom-out and finish with a losing record.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson wins his third NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP award in 2024. He's going to bounce back in a major way in 2025 and win his third, further entrenching his HOF career.

Cincinnati Bengals - An average defense helps propels Cincy into the playoffs

An average defense is honestly all the Cincinnati Bengals need to get back into the postseason. Well, they'll get just that and find their way to 10 or 11 wins in the 2025 season.

Cleveland Browns - All of Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett gets starts

With how dysfunctional the Browns are, them seeing all four of their primary quarterbacks getting starts would not be a crazy thing to see.

Houston Texans - Houston wins at least 12 games thanks to the improved offensive line

The Texans improved, or tried to improve, their offensive line this offseason. We'll predict that the OL actually takes a stride foward as it finally all comes together for Houston. They'll win at least 12 games.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence throws for 30 touchdown passes in a career year

Liam Coen is now the Jaguars' head coach after an insanely prolific 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator. Coen is the real-deal and is going to help Trevor Lawrence toss at least 30 touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward has more interceptions than touchdowns

The Tennessee Titans are a bad team at the moment, and rookie QB Cam Ward is a long-term project. He's going to have a similar rookie season that Josh Allen did - he'll throw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts - Indy becomes major sellers at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline

With how terrible the Colts' QB situation is, them becoming major sellers at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is on the table, and it's sad, as this roster is honestly quite good.