Ravens avoided a disaster with Isaiah Likely after training camp injury scare

Most teams losing a player the caliber of Isaiah Likely for any amount of time would be detrimental. And then you remember that the Baltimore Ravens have Mark Andrews, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season.

Even though the Ravens have an awesome veteran to play the TE1 role while Likely is on the mend, they also got the best possible news in terms of his injury status going forward. According to reports, Likely is only going to miss around six weeks with a foot injury, which should have him ready for the beginning of the regular season.

The opener is nearly 6 weeks from today. If all goes well, Isaiah Likely should be ready or almost ready by that time. Either way, back sooner rather than later. https://t.co/afckNSpedR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2025

Isaiah Likely won't miss much, if any, regular season time for Ravens

If six weeks is the maximum amount of time Likely is going to miss for the Ravens, it's about as "best case scenario" as you could possibly ask for with something like this. The Ravens are absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball, so they have the talent level to be able to sustain injuries like this and still be dominant on the field.

But make no mistake about it, losing a player of Isaiah Likely's caliber would have an effect over the long haul, even for a team like the Ravens.

Likely caught a career-high 42 passes last season with six touchdowns, and has consistently proven himself to be a big-play threat at the tight end position with a high level of success every time the ball is thrown his way. THere has been some talk in recent years that the Ravens might even entertain the idea of trading away Mark Andrews and just giving the TE1 job to Likely on a full-time basis, but they're probably glad they didn't do that at this point.

Both Likely and Andrews are heading into contract years in the 2025 season, so this is "likely" going to be the last year the Ravens have both of them together on the same team. An injury like this is another opportunity to be reminded that this season is a Super Bowl or bust kind of year for the Ravens. They'll have the talent to be able to be in the mix as long as Lamar Jackson is playing, but every team faces the reality of having to reload. Every team faces the reality of having roster turnover. Every team has certain windows that pass.

Likely is going to get the chance to earn what could end up being the biggest contract in league history for a tight end if he has a great year this year, but the start of that campaign might be slightly delayed.