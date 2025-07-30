NFL Predictions: Bold predictions for every AFC team in the 2025 season

Buffalo Bills - Buffalo cruises to another AFC East title the top seed

The top seed could truly be crucial in the Buffalo Bills finally making a deep playoff run. They'll get that no. 1 seed in 2025

New York Jets - Jets win a handful of games in yet another year to forget

The Jets aren't going to amount to much - they've got a new coaching staff and a bad starting QB in Justin Fields. It's going to be a year to forget.

New England Patriots - Patriots propel to the second-best team in the division in an encouraging 2025 campaign

The Patriots are a good football team and now have the right coaching staff to make some noise. While they still might be a year away, 2025 is going to be a huge sign of encouragement for the duture.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa's status as the Dolphins' QB becomes unknown

The Miami Dolphins are going to struggle a good bit in the 2025 NFL Season, and the future of starting QB Tua Tagovailoa will then be a massive unknown heading into the offseason.

Denver Broncos - Team wins the AFC West for the first time since 2015

The Denver Broncos may truly have the best roster in the division and could win their first division title since Peyton Manning was in town.

Kansas City Chiefs - Chiefs lose AFC West but still appear in the conference championship game

With the Denver Broncos winning the AFC West in our predictions, the Chiefs lose the division, end up in a Wild Card spot, but still make a deep run to the conference championship game.

Los Angeles Chargers - Chargers regress and barely make the postseason

I am not sure this team's roster got all that much better. It'll be a struggle for LA to get back into the playoffs for the second year in a row, but they will scratch and claw their way into a Wild Card spot.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith again throws for 15 interceptions

There is a reason why Geno Smith was traded for a third-round pick. He's not a great quarterback and is going to struggle on a new team with a bad offensive line in the 2025 season.