NFL Predictions: Coaches quickly on the hot seat as regular season action begins

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

The MIami Dolphins might be one of the more slept-on teams in the NFL heading into this season. We've seen just how explosive and downright dominant this team is capable of being when they're at full strength offensively, but is this team even going to be recognizable in 2025, even if it is full strength?

The Dolphins have lost a lot this offseason, including left tackle Terron Armstead (retirement) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (trade). There has been drama with wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A lot has gone down, and this team now just has to shift focus and hope they can start scoring points in bunches again. The Dolphins are going on the road against the Colts in Week 1.

A loss against an AFC opponent with a major quarterback problem right now would put Mike McDaniel squarely on the hot seat.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts might find themselves making wholesale changes after the 2025 season at GM, head coach, and quarterback. It seems like the organization has admitted defeat on former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson, who couldn't even reach a 48 percent completion rate in his time on the field last season.

Richardson was demoted for Daniel Jones, who spent time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad last year. Jones has been a turnover machine in the NFL and would need an NFL Comeback Player of the Year type of season to justify the move.

Shane Steichen is putting his reputation as a QB whisperer to the test once again, and he could pay the price for it if the team starts slow.