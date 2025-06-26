NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every last place team for the 2025 season

In another unique spin on NFL Power Rankings, we've ranked every last place team for the 2025 NFL Season.

There are a few teams that finished in last place in 2024 that do have reason for optimism in the 2025 NFL Season, but nothing is guaranteed at all. Winning in the NFL is monumentally difficult, so the teams that have been able to do it for the long-term are just far and away ahead of others.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings has us ranking every last place team from 2024. Let's get into it here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the last-place teams for the 2025 season

8. New Orleans Saints

What are the New Orleans Saints trying to do? The shocking retirement of Derek Carr has really put this team in a tough spot - the roster might be the worst in the NFL, and the shortcomings of GM Mickey Loomis have truly been brought to the light.

A first-year head coach also doesn't really inspire a ton of success in the 2025 NFL Season. The ideal scenario here might be for the Saints to really struggle in 2025 and be forced to finally rebuild. They are the worst team in the NFL, easily.

7. Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick could be the first step to this team sustaining long-term success, but Ward is a work in progress and isn't going to see the same first-year success that Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix had. Tennessee is going to be bad in 2025, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

6. New York Giants

Russell Wilson is projected to be the New York Giants starting QB in 2025 - or, at least, for part of the season. With Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart also in the QB room, it's not a guarantee who ends the year as the team's starter. The G-Men are sixth in our power rankings.

The Cleveland Browns seem poised to begin the year with Joe Flacco as their starting QB, but both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could get some starts as well. Cleveland is absolutely building toward 2026 and beyond, so Browns fans should not get their hopes up.