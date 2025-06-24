NFL Predictions: Every NFC West team's record for the 2025 season

The NFC West could be wide open in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict each team's record for the season.

The Los Angeles Rams do again appear to be in the driver's seat to win the division, but it's not a guarantee. The San Francisco 49ers figure to be a lot healthier, and the Arizona Cardinals are trending in the right direction.

Last year, the Rams won the division with a 10-7 record, and I just do not get the sense that 10-7 is going to be quite good enough to capture the title in the 2025 campaign. Let's make record predictions for each NFC West team.

Predicting NFC West records for 2025

The Rams started 1-4 in 2024 due to a ton of injuries, and even if they had started 3-2 in 2024, this team would have finished with 12 wins, and that's where were putting them for 2025. This roster is the best in the division, and Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level.

LA is going to win the NFC West with a 12-5 record.

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

One of my favorite teams for the 2025 NFL Season is the Arizona Cardinals. They had to improve their defensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft, and they did just that. On paper, this Cardinals team is ready to make a run at a playoff spot, and it's important to remember that they were 6-4 at one point in 2024.

Ten wins is not a crazy prediction by any means.

San Francisco 49ers: 8-9

While the San Francisco 49ers are likely to get healthier for 2025, does the roster scream at you at all? This may actually be one of the worst rosters of the Kyle Shanahan era, and while the Niners do have a cake-walk schedule, it's hard to see this team returning to their former-juggernaut selves.

San Fran is a fine team but is surely looking toward 2026 and beyond for their next window to open.

What exactly were the Seattle Seahawks trying to accomplish this offseason? I understand why they dumped Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, but overall, the roster seemed to get a bit worse. Seattle won 10 games in 2024 but were the only double-digit win team to not make the postseason. I struggle to see a 10-win team on paper for 2025.

Seattle's in the cellar.