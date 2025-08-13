NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

There could be a ton of variance in the NFL this year. Let's predict each team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 campaign. Devastating injuries, regressions from key players, or players breaking out can make or break a given season.

And each year in the NFL, there are teams that shock the world and win way more than we think and other teams that disappoint and just aren't nearly as good as previously thought. The 2025 NFL Season is not going to be any different, either.

We outlined each team's ceiling and floor record for the upcoming season. Let's get into it here.

Ceiling and floor records for each NFL team for the 2025 season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 9-8

The Baltimore Ravens could dominate the regular season as they have done for years now and win 14 games at most, but if Lamar Jackson is in and out of the lineup with injuries, which has happened before, their path to the playoffs gets a lot murkier.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 8-9

If the Cincinnati Bengals get their defense figured out and Trey Hendrickson back on the field, the team could finally sustain consistent success in the regular season and win 12 games, putting them in contention for the top seed in the AFC and the AFC North title.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 7-10

Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished with a losing record during his time as a head coach in the NFL. That could remain the same in 2025 if Aaron Rodgers still has good football left and if these bold offseason moves pay off. However, if Rodgers is damaged goods and really hits a wall in 2025, the Steelers may finally have a losing record. If nothing else, this is a high-floor team.

Cleveland Browns

Ceiling: 6-11

Floor: 2-15

There isn't much going for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Season. Their QB room alone is enough to 'sell' on this team. At best, they can win six games if Joe Flacco actually isn't terrible, but them barely being able to win a couple of games is also on the table.