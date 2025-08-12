NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record for 2025 after preseason opener

One week of the NFL preseason has now gone by, which means it's time for our biggest overreactions we can possibly think of.

Okay, all kidding aside, it feels like a great time to think of some new record predictions for each team. We've now gotten the chance to read the tea leaves from training camp and see the entire league take the field for preseason action, and while we are still doing a ton of projecting, we've got more data to make predictions for the 2025 NFL season.

What will your favorite team's record be this year? How will each division turn out? We're going to give our latest predictions for every team in every division and what we're expecting after one week of preseason games.

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs: 13-4

Even if you think the Chiefs are getting lucky in one-score games, fortune clearly has favored the team that is prepared situationally. The Chiefs are great in situational football, which is why they’ve been able to win so many games despite having a couple of really underwhelming seasons offensively in 2023 and 2024. To predict this team to lose more than four games feels foolish at this point, although most of the league is pleading for their downfall.

2. Denver Broncos: 12-5

The upstart Denver Broncos found a way to win 10 games last year, and unlike the Chiefs, they were an abysmal 1-6 in one-score games. The Broncos need to learn how to win situationally, but they did win nine games last year by nine or more points, and they might be even better defensively (they were 3rd last year in points allowed). The Broncos are a dangerous team if they can find more sustained success offensively.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

Call me crazy if you want, but I’ve hated almost the entire offseason for the Chargers so far. Especially after losing Rashawn Slater to a devastating Patellar tendon injury, the outlook for this team is a bit grim. The Chargers still have the coach and quarterback combination to beat a lot of bad teams, but even last year, they couldn’t really beat the good ones. This will be a huge test in year two for Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: 7-10

The Raiders made substantial upgrades at head coach (Pete Carroll) and quarterback (Geno Smith) over what they had previously, but this is a ragtag group of guys defensively in 2025 that’s going to have to vastly outplay expectations. The Raiders need Ashton Jeanty to really be the guy they hoped he could be as a rookie and that offense will have to carry more weight than they’re capable of over 17 games.