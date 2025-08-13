NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 8-9

I was honestly thinking for the longest time of picking the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South this year. While the Falcons absolutely can, Tampa Bay is the most talented team in the NFC South and should win the division again, but the ceiling is a bit lower than most division-winning teams. Them winning one more game from the previous season could be the best the Bucs do, but that isn't anything to scoff at. A regression from Baker Mayfield could make things tougher, tho.

Atlanta Falcons

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 6-11

The weaponry on offense is enough for second-year QB Michael Penix Jr to make a huge leap and to get the Atlanta Falcons back on the map, but the unknown that Penix still is coupled with the defense that needs to prove itself could again hold this team back in the 2025 NFL Season. We also don't really know if Raheem Morris is truly the right head coach for the job.

Carolina Panthers

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 4-13

Bryce Young did play quite well down the stretch for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL Season, so some have talked about a year three breakout. If Young did breakout, the Panthers could ride their QB to a modest 10-win season, as this roster truly does have a good bit of talent, but Bryce Young also just might not be a viable franchise QB in the NFL, so we have to keep the idea open that the Panthers aren't any good.

New Orleans Saints

Ceiling: 6-11

Floor: 0-17

I truly believe the New Orleans Saints could be the first winless team in the 17-game era. One of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler would have to play a lot better than expected for them to prevent this, but even their ceiling is quite low, as the QB room is bad and the rest of the roster is old and brittle.