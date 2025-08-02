NFL Predictions: Every team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season

Most teams across the NFL do have their quarterback situation set in stone for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict each team's starter for the season.

There are some uncertain QB situations across the league, but we've got you covered right here. It's the most important position in all of sports, so teams better be sure that they have got the right guy for the job.

As the training camps across the league begin to finish up and we get closer to preseason, let's predict all 32 starters for the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2025 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is a future Hall of Famer and is going to remain the Baltimore Ravens' QB for years to come.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow threw for 43 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season and helped the Bengals win five games in a row, but they missed the playoffs and only won nine games.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is very likely in his last year in the NFL and is giving it one final shot.

Cleveland Browns - Joe Flacco

Right now, it's probably Joe Flacco's job to lose, which is quite painful when you think about it. The Browns will surely overhaul their QB room nexst offseason.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

Taken first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward has the entire franchise on his shoulders, but it's going to be a long rebuilding process.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson seems to be hitting his stride in training camp, and it seems like people in and around the Colts are wanting him to win the starting job. He's probably favored to especially since he's the incumbent.

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud regressed a bit in the 2024 NFL Season and will need to bounce back in 2025 if the Texans hope to emerge as a contender.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence just has not consistently found his footing in the NFL. Will the Liam Coen era help him do just that?

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

The MVP winner in the 2024 NFL Season, Josh Allen surely hopes to win that award again.

New York Jets - Justin Fields

Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets in free agency this offseason but is obviously just a short-term solution.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye

Drake Maye is entering a crucial second year in the NFL. He's got the right pieces around him to breakout in a big way.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

In what could be the biggest year of his football career, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins probably have to make the playoffs to keep this thing rolling into 2026 and beyond.

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix

Bo Nix shocked the NFL world in 2024 and is trending toward taking a massive step in the 2025 NFL Season.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has been blown out in the playoffs in both games he and the Chargers have appeared in. That is troublesome.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has not been super efficient over the last two seasons, but the Chiefs have still been able to appear in two Super Bowls and win one of them.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith

Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders from the Seahawks earlier this offseason in one of the more interesting moves of the 2025 NFL Offseason.