NFL Predictions: Quarterbacks who could reset the contract market in 2025

There could be some major quarterback contracts that go down in the coming weeks and months. Who could reset that market? It's always amazing to see the kind of contracts that quarterbacks end up signing. They are the highest-paid players in the sport, and it'll stay that way.

Right now, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is the highest-paid at his position, making $60 million per season. Well, in the coming weeks and months, there could be some new passers who see themselves vault to the top of the QB contract hierarchy.

Let's get into three quarterbacks who could reset the market in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's predict QBs who could reset the market in 2025

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson signed his big contract about two years ago now, so he's due for a new one. The deal is worth just $51 million per year, which is crazy to say, but the richest QB in terms of AAV is Dak Prescott at $60 million per season, and if Jackson is next up for a deal, you'd have to figure that he could land around $62 million per year or even more.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

With a strong third season in the NFL in 2024, CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans could be in line for a major extension next summer, and if Lamar Jackson gets a new deal before Stroud would, you would have to wonder if CJ Stroud and his agency could propel him to the top of the QB market. Could CJ Stroud become the first $65 million per year quarterback? If he shows flashes of his rookie season and perhaps plays better than that, the Texans are going to have to pay up in a big way.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert also signed his massive deal about two years ago and is getting $52.5 million per season, which ranks as the fifth-highest in terms of AAV in the NFL. While Herbert is properly compensated, the Chargers may want to address this contract situation again in 2025 and perhaps give him a huge raise if he plays well into the season.

This is also just about NFL front offices being proactive and keeping their best players around before it's too late, so while Justin Hebert may not holdout or anything like that, the Chargers could absolutely re-up their quarterback.