NFL Predictions: Every team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

Jared Goff is an elite pocket passer and is simply a quarterback who wins... a lot.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have to figure out a way to ascend into that elite status, and perhaps his third year as a starter in the NFL could bring that kind of success.

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy

We may never seen a better situation for a rookie or de-facto rookie QB in the history of the NFL. What doesn't JJ McCarthy have?

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears have again dominated the headlines this offseason, but an overhauled offensive line and Ben Johnson being in the picture could be great for Caleb Williams.

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr

Michael Penix Jr got some starts at the end of the 2024 NFL Season and is obviously going into 2025 as the guy. Only time will tell if Penix is the answer, but he's another young QB with an awesome situation around him.

New Orleans Saints - Spencer Rattler

I thought for a while that Tyler Shough was going to cruise to the starting job, but I am beginning to change my tune - Spencer Rattler does have a year in the NFL under his belt and may end up separating himself from the rest of the Saints' QBs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024 - he was simply elite but might struggle to find that kind of success without Liam Coen.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

In a crucial third year in the NFL, Bryce Young has to put it all together, or the Carolina Panthers may reset at the position.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Coming back from a hamstring injury, Dak Prescott tends to play well off of an injury, so I would be optimistic if I was a Cowboys' fan.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Simply along for the ride, Jalen Hurts was able to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2024, but they've got a totally different challenge in 2025.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is going to get some MVP votes in the 2025 NFL Season. He was elite as a rookie and was one game away from the Super Bowl.

New York Giants - Russell Wilson

Now on his third team in as many seasons, Russell Wilson's leash is about as short as it can possibly be.

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

Signing a massive extension this offseason, Brock Purdy has to actually play like a QB making over $50 million per season.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

Perhaps entering his final few years as a starter in the NFL, Matthew Stafford is back for his fifth year with the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has the skillset to breakout and be an elite QB in the NFL, but we just have not seen it yet. We may not ever see it, either.

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

Not re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, Sam Darnold is taking a huge gamble with the Seattle Seahawks, a team that just does not have what Minnesota had last year. Expect a regression from Darnold in 2025.