NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

As the bulk of Week 1 approaches, let's unveil our final bold predictions for each team in the 2025 NFL Season. We've got two regular season games in the books, and there really wasn't a lot going on. The Philadelphia Eagles won their first contest against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Chargers looked dominating at times over the Chiefs.

For those who were really paying attention to the Chiefs this offseason, this first loss isn't a major surprise. Anyway, there are still 14 other games to get to on Sunday to wrap up Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

And before we head to the remaining games, we've outlined our final bold predictions for each team, so let's get into them here.

Final bold predictions for all 32 teams in the NFL for the 2025 season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson convincingly wins his third MVP award

Lamar Jackson truly should have won the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, and he’s going to have another MVP-caliber season in 2025. Derrick Henry still seems to be in his prime, and this roster is again elite, so you could pencil in Jackson for his third MVP award.

Cincinnati Bengals - Playoff berth for the first time since 2022

Can you believe that the Bengals haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season? Going 9-8 in both 2023 and 2024, the Bengals could have another win or two up their sleeves with a defense that at least needs to be average. Cincy can get back into the playoffs this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers regresses big-time and leads Steelers to a losing record

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t half-bad in the 2024 NFL Season for the New York Jets, but there is a ton of change around him for 2025, and he’s going to hit a major wall and see the Pittsburgh Steelers finish with a losing record.

Cleveland Browns - Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel get starts

This might not be a majorly bold prediction, but it could be, as it isn’t all that common for multiple rookie quarterbacks in the same division to start in a season, let alone from the same team. A struggling Joe Flacco will lead to starts from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.