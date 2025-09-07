NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

AFC South

Houston Texans - Texans win 12 games and commandingly win the AFC South

The offensive line is going to be a major X-factor for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Season, and as long as it isn’t the worst in the NFL, like it was last year, this team should be able to win another game or two and perhaps take a commanding step toward a dominant AFC South title.

The other three teams in the division all have massive question marks, and the Texans have both the division’s best QB and head coach, so they are in a good position to sustain long-term success.

Indianapolis Colts - Massive firesale at the NFL trade deadline

You just can’t really see a path to success for the Colts in the 2025 NFL Season, so it might be more likely that this team is a heavy seller at the NFL trade deadline, and perhaps they are aggressive in trying away some veterans for cap relief and draft capital.

This would put into question the job security of both Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen, the underwhelming GM/HC combination.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence finally looks like a top-12 QB

An offensive whiz, Liam Coen should be able to unlock the true ceiling for Trevor Lawrence, who has not looked all that great in his first several seasons in the NFL. Already entering year five, Lawrence has just about seen it all and has even won a playoff game.

Coen is going to lead the Jaguars on an offensive resurgence, and the veteran Lawrence is going to look like a top-12 QB, so that could pave the way for an electric 2026 season and even beyond.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward throws more interceptions than touchdowns

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans do have some nice pieces on either side of the ball, but this team is rebuilding, and we don’t even know if the coaching staff is the right one for the job. In a shaky rookie season, the 2025 NFL Draft’s first overall pick is going to throw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Ward and the Titans could be frisky in 2026, but it doesn’t feel all that promising for the 2025 NFL Season if you ask me.