NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - Philly fails to win the NFC East in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t look all that dominant in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re going to lose a grip on the NFC East in the 2025 NFL Season. Philly did lose a good bit of talent in the offseason, and I am tired of people pretending that Jalen Hurts is this special, top-5 type of quarterback.

This Eagles team is not going to be as good as you think in 2025. Book it.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels finishes in the top-3 in MVP voting

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East in the 2025 NFL Season. Daniels is going to flirt with an MVP season and is going to finish top-3 in MVP voting. I do still wonder a bit about the Commanders top-end roster talent and if it’ll be enough, but Daniels is going to be able to cover up a lot.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart doesn’t take long to get into the starting lineup

With Jaxson Dart now as the backup QB, it’s not going to take long for the rookie to get into the starting lineup. Russell Wilson is their starter, but Wilson is not very effective as a passer at this point. The New York Giants also have a brutally tough schedule in 2025, so Dart is going to see his chance come.

Dallas Cowboys - Trade chatter around CeeDee Lamb picks up as the season goes on

You have to hand it to the Cowboys - they played quite well in Week 1. However, the roster, overall, is below-average, and it’s going to get to a point where stud WR CeeDee Lamb is going to see his name pop up in trade talks as the season goes on.

If Dallas traded Micah Parsons, could they also trade Lamb?