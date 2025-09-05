NFL Predictions: Coaches quickly on the hot seat as regular season action begins

It's important not to knock any teeth out of your own mouth after Week 1 of the NFL season. Every year, knee-jerk reactions cause fans and franchises alike to overreact, but a 17-game season is a very long season.

With that said, you can still maybe discern which NFL head coaches are or aren't on the hot seat around the league, even after just one game. Part of the reason for that is due to the fact that it feels like there are some coaches on the hot seat entering the season, but a dismal performance in Week 1 could accelerate the timeline for certain franchises.

Which NFL head coaches could be on the hot seat as the regular season gets underway?

NFL Predictions: Head coaches on the hot seat if Week 1 is a disaster

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

The New York Giants have a tough start to the season, going on the road against their division rival Washington Commanders. It's going to be a huge year for head coach Brian Daboll, who already feels like he might be on borrowed time.

Ownership might have been willing to fall on the sword after last season because the Daniel Jones debacle was partly out of control of both Brian Daboll as well as GM Joe Schoen. It's going to be a pressure-packed year for everyone in New York this year, and Daboll (along with Schoen, quite frankly) is under the microscope.

If the Russell Wilson era gets off to a disastrous start, Daboll will be on the hot seat and fans will be clamoring for Jaxson Dart. Daboll has to pull all the right strings this season.

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs last year, and we already have our first sign that Zac Taylor is probably entering this season on the hot seat. Taylor and the Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after the disastrous 2024 campaign and replaced him with Al Golden, and that change needs to work out.

The Bengals are not the most well-run operation in the NFL these days. Even though they were able to pay and make both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins happy (along with other players), they seem to have mismanaged multiple other situations, notably with Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

They limped to the starting line this season and Taylor is going to be under a lot of pressure to manage a difficult situation. If the Bengals get off to a slow start, especially if they get upset by a team like the Browns, Taylor is going to be in the proverbial crosshairs.