Bears-Jets DJ Moore trade idea would shake up NFL landscape in 2025

You never know when a blockbuster trade is going to go down just before the NFL season. Heck, the Chicago Bears have been part of one of the biggest ever when they swung a blockbuster deal with the Raiders to acquire Khalil Mack.

In a pivotal year for the Bears in 2025 with Caleb Williams entering his second season and Ben Johnson getting his feet wet in Chicago as head coach, trading a star playmaker doesn't seem like the right approach, but the Bears are also in the midst of a youth movement.

The Bears have an asset in wide receiver DJ Moore that could end up being a fascinating piece in a trade if they wanted him to be, and they would likely have no shortage of suitors. One intriguing hypothetical scenario (that may never happen) would involve the Bears and Jets coming together on a deal that could greatly benefit both sides.

Bears and Jets should consider huge DJ Moore trade before 2025 season

At some point, the Bears are going to move on from DJ Moore, and now might be the perfect time. They have been talking up second-year receiver Rome Odunze all offseason while second-round pick Luther Burden offers a very similar skill set to that of Moore as a demon after the catch. The Bears also got a really underrated third option for Johnson's offense with veteran Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Bears also have both Cole Kmet and 2025 1st-round pick Colston Loveland to spread the ball to in the passing game.

Not that Moore can't be an asset to the Bears with the playmakers they have besides him, but the Bears would add a ton of cap space ($20.9 million) by trading Moore and a team like the Jets might be willing to oblige.

The Jets have ample cap space (nearly $28 million) and should be as motivated as possible to make their investment in Justin Fields work out. Fields signed a free agent contract with the Jets this offseason and is getting the opportunity to start for that team in 2025. It just so happens that DJ Moore's biggest year statistically in the NFL came when Fields was the one throwing him passes.

The two already have established chemistry from their time together in Chicago. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn (head coach of the Jets) were on Dan Campbell's staff together in Detroit. They already have a rapport and if Johnson were to sign off on a trade, sending Moore out of conference (and to an old friend) would probably be the best scenario for all parties.

What would the Bears get out of this, except worse at wide receiver? Well, they might get themselves a 1st-round dart throw in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets' long-term QB situation might not be something they want to risk their 1st-round pick on next year, but if they believe they can get the most out of Justin Fields (as their money indicates), then it could be a worthwhile risk to take.

This is one of those preseason trade ideas that might just be fodder for discussion, but the Jets have been sniffing around wide receivers with Josh Reynolds poised to be their WR2 going into the season. The Bears have young players who are ready to actually play.

This could be a way for the Bears to get another pick on the board early in 2026 while also letting the young guys flourish, and adding cap space in the process. It would give Justin Fields and the Jets another significant weapon who can create offense, and someone who would take a lot of pressure off of Garrett Wilson.