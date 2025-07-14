There could be a few last place teams that actually do enough to get into the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

Going from a last place finish in one season to the playoffs in another would be flat-out amazing. From 2023 into 2024, the Washington Commanders actually did this, so it's on the table for some teams in 2025, but not all.

Of the eight last place teams in 2024, three of them do have a legitimate shot to make the postseason in 2025.

NFL Predictions: Last place teams who could make the playoffs in 2025

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have revamped their offensive line and also hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach and Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator. McDaniels is a HOF coordinator, and with the stable offensive line and a proven head coach, second-year QB Drake Maye could skyrocket. The defense is also good on paper, so the Pats really aren't missing much. It would take a lot for this team to get into the postseason, but the blueprint is there for them to be a breakout team in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to the playoffs and were just in the Super Bowl back in 2023, and in 2022, they were in the NFC Championship Game. The Niners do seem to deal with a ton of injuries from time to time, and 2024 was precisely that - if the key players can get on the field and stay healthy, the Niners will have enough talent to win nine or 10 games and earn a Wild Card spot in the NFC. This is a well-oiled machine when injuries aren't a concern.

The five-win Chicago Bears from 2024 rebuild their offensive line, hired an offensive-minded head coach, and also added more playmaking talent on offense. While doing all of this on offense, they stiill found a way to add resources to their defense as well. This is quite the roster, and a ton of credit does go to GM Ryan Poles for the work he has done. The Bears may have an uphill battle in the NFC North, but they can earn a Wild Card spot, especially if Caleb Williams take that coveted year two leap that many QBs in the NFL experience. Don't sleep on the Chicago Bears.