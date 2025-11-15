NFL Predictions: Major QB trades that could shake up the league in 2026

We have seen a ton of movement in the QB market in recent years, and I would be shocked if that did not continue in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Sure, we are still months away from this happening, but it's fun to take a look now.

There are a few notable QBs, at least, who could be on the move if things fall a certain way, and with QBs like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Daniel Jones reviving their careers, other front offices are hoping they could do the same thing.

So, could these three notable passers be on the move this upcoming offseason?

Predicting major QB trades that could shake up the league in 2026

Kyler Murray to the New York Jets

Kyler Murray's future with the Arizona Cardinals is uncertain, at best. Murray is a good quarterback, but that's about it. The Cards have never been able to sustain any sort of winning with him at the helm, and it's clear that it might be time to separate. The good thing for Arizona is that he's a tradeable player, and the New York Jets now, all of a sudden, have a metric-ton of draft capital to play with.

If New York desires an immediate QB upgrade and someone who could hold the fort down for a few seasons, Murray would make sense. Plus, with some of these other QBs changing teams and breaking out, the same could be true for the former no. 1 overall pick on a new team.

Tua Tagovailoa to the Las Vegas Raiders

Another 'good' quarterback who could be on the move might be Tua Tagovailoa, and this honestly just depends on the new GM they hire, as Chris Grier is no more. If nothing else, Tagovailoa has a winning record over his career and has displayed the ability to be a high-end passer from time to time.

He's thrown 117 touchdown passes against 57 interceptions over his career and has a 41-31 record. This is a starting-caliber QB in the NFL for another 5-7 years if you ask me. The Las Vegas Raiders have been desperate for competent QB play for years now and could simply move on from Geno Smith and get younger and better at the position.

Brock Purdy to the Carolina Panthers

This one would be a bit wild, as there is absolutely zero indication that Brock Purdy could be on the move, but with how well Mac Jones has played this year, you almost have to wonder if the San Francisco 49ers' front office is thinking if Jones could be the guy for the long-term. He's a former first-round pick and is no slouch. Back during the 2021 NFL Draft cycle, many thought that Jones and the 49ers would have been a perfect fit given Jones' skillset and Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.

We are kind of seeing that now. If the Niners weren't as injured as they are, they probably are 7-3 or 8-2. I do believe there is a world where the Niners quietly float Brock Purdy on the trade market for a QB-needy team, and there is another team in the NFC with a win-now roster that is suffering at the position, and it's the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young simply isn't the answer, and with the job that GM Dan Morgan has done in putting this team together, acquiring a proven commodity at the position could be his top priority in 2026.