NFL Predictions: New HC/QB duos to keep an eye on in the 2025 season

There could be some teams in the 2025 NFL Season that put themselves on the map thanks to their head coach and quarterback. Besides the obvious contenders, which other NFL teams could make a splash in 2025?

Teams regress and breakout every single season, and 2025 promises to not be different. We did see some quarterback and coaching movement this offseason in what felt like another aggressive offseason. Certain front offices are beginning to feel the heat in the kitchen and are needing to establish their teams as winners.

Let's predict some new head coach-quarterback duos to keep an eye on in the 2025 NFL Season

New duos to watch out for in 2025 include second-year quarterbacks

Mike Vrabel/Drake Maye, New England Patriots

With what the New England Patriots have added this offseason, it would be hard to imagine that this team does not breakout to an extent. Mike Vrabel is a proven winner and Drake Maye played a lot better than you think in 2024. Josh McDaniels is also back in the picture as the offensive coordinator, and the offensive line got some love this offseason as well. All of a sudden, New England has what it takes and could make a quick turnaround in 2025.

Ben Johnson/Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

This is an obvious one - Caleb Williams threw 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions in his rookie season, which is a great ratio. Ben Johnson is an offensive mastermind who had a hugely successful tenure with the Detroit Lions. Chicago sports a ton of talent on offense and have enough personnel to create constant mismatches for opposing defenses, and that should only make life easier for Caleb Williams in a huge 2025 NFL Season.

Dave Canales/Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young actually ended the season on a tear for the Carolina Panthers, so the momentum could be trending in the right direction for a breakout 2025 season. Dave Canales is a proven QB whiz, having done great work with Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023. Bryce Young in 2025 could be his next successful stop. Young tossed 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions over his final seven games of 2024 for a solid passer rating of 92.3.

That seven-game stretch put him on pace for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions over a 17-game season, so Young's production was substantive and could form a frisky duo with Dave Canales.