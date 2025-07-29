NFL Predictions: Non-playoff teams that could make the postseason in 2025

Among the 18 teams that did not get into the playoffs, which teams could make it in the 2025 NFL Season?

With all the parity in the NFL, the 14-team playoff field in both conferences will absolutely look different in 2025 than it did in 2024 - that's just how it works in this league. With who certain teams added and lost this offseason, the playoff picture and race may look a lot different.

Let's talk about a few non-playoff teams from 2024 trending toward making the playoffs in 2025.

Predicting non-playoff teams that might get in this season

If the San Francisco 49ers simply stay healthy, they'll win nine or 10 games, perhaps more, and get back into the postseason. This team did make the Super Bowl just in 2023, so it's not like the franchise is reeling or anything. Some of their key players like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle need to stay on the field for them to get into the postseason, and the defense, despite losing key starters in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, will need to remain competent.

New England Patriots

With Mike Vrabel as the head coach, Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator, and an overhauled offensive line, the New England Patriots have all the makings of being a breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season. While they could still be a year away from the layoffs, all it might take is a year two jump from Drake Maye and for Vrabel to coach up a strong defense, which he is known for. The Pats getting into the playoffs in 2025 may seem unlikely, but it's absolutely on the table.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals needed to improve their defensive line this offseason, so they went out and improved their defensive line. And at one point in 2024, the Cardinals were 6-4. With a solid offense led by Marvin Harrison Jr and perhaps the year we finally get a jump from Kyler Murray, the Cardinals could be on their way back into the postseason.

They won eight games in 2025, and with who they added this offseason, another win or two could be enough to propel them into the postseason.