There are a slew of good and great head coaches in the NFL. Who are the best approaching the 2025 season?

Getting the right head coach isn't as hard as finding a franchise QB, but it's quite difficult, and it's simply a fact that no team in this league is going to go very far without a top head coach. Coaches in the NFL come in all different flavors, but we've definitely seen more of an offensive-minded trend among head coaches over the last decade.

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams seemed to start that trend, and now many teams are trying to play copycat, with some being successful and others not at all. Let's power rank the top head coaches in the NFL for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Top head coaches approaching the 2025 season

8. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is a great head coach who is constantly leading his teams deep into the postseason. He's made two Super Bowls in 2019 and 2023, and all of his 'down' seasons with the 49ers seem to be due to injuries, so it's hard to see how that could be Shanahan's fault.

An elite head coach, Kyle Shanahan is eighth in our power rankings.

7. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens have become experts in the regular season, but they truly do seem to disappear in the postseason. Harbaugh being able to sustain success for this long is quite impressive, and he does have a Super Bowl as well. Someone who is surely ending up in the Hall of Fame one day, John Harbaugh comes in at seventh in our power rankings.

6. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

What Dan Campbell has done for the Detroit Lions is flat-out amazing. His rugged and no-nonsense personality is precisely what this team needed. If not for some major injuries on defense in 2024, the Lions absolutely had a clear path to the Super Bowl.

5. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn is on his second head coaching stop in the NFL and already seems to be doing a lot better than he did with the Atlanta Falcons, and he took that team to the Super Bowl. Quinn helped lead the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins in 2024, and this team is all of a sudden a legitimate Super Bowl contender ahead of 2025.