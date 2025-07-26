NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and seeds for the 2025 season

NFC Playoff Teams

1. Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in 2024, the sky is truly the limit from the Washington Commanders in 2025. This team is going to be flat-out excellent this year. They've got the talent to earn the top seed in the NFC.

2. Los Angeles Rams

A team that finished the regular season 9-3 in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams are going to be coming in hot with another NFC West title.

3. Detroit Lions

Losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in the offseason is going to hurt, so it would not shock me to see the Detroit Lions still winning the NFC North but dropping in the playoff seeding a bit. This is still the best roster in the NFC and a very good football team.

4. Atlanta Falcons

I love the Atlanta Falcons to be a frisky team that captures the NFC South title in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got a very good roster and someone who could be a breakout candidate in 2025 in Michael Penix Jr, who has everything he needs to succeed.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

I would expect a Super Bowl hangover a bit from the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly did lose a few starters in the offseason but still do have the primary contributors in place, but I obviously think Washington is winning the division. The Jalen Hurts/Jayden Daniels QB debate is a fascinating one - Daniels is significantly better, and that could be the primary difference late in the season.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Buccaneers do have a very good roster, they just don't strike me as a team that can be anything more than 'good' at this stage, so them falling into a Wild Card spot would not shock me in 2025.

7. Green Bay Packers

Did the Green Bay Packers do enough in the offseason to take that next step? Where did they get significantly better? How is this roster enough to win the NFC North? It's not, period.