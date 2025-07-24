2025 NFL Predictions: 5 worst starting quarterbacks at season's end

Let's get a bit sad for a second and predict the five worst quarterbacks at the end of the 2025 NFL Season. Unfortunately for these teams, they'll likely have some of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL when the 2025 season ends.

However, this could force some of these teams to amp up their aggression in a pursuit of a better and more long-term solution at the position. While a lot can change between now and the end of the 2025 NFL Season, there is a pretty good idea of who the worst QBs in the NFL are.

Let's predict who the five worst quarterbacks will be when 2025 ends.

Predicting the five worst starting QBs at the end of the 2025 NFL Season

32. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is on a pretty awful team in New Orleans, but it's not his fault. Shough was a second-round pick of the Saints back in April and may be the favorite to start for them. With a new coaching staff and some massive question marks on offense, Tyler Shough's rookie season may be one to forget, but that doesn't mean long-term success is out of the picture.

31. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones might be in line to start for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, but that isn't much of a better solution than Anthony Richardson. Jones is just not a good quarterback and is someone who is eventually going to continue his NFL career as a backup. There just isn't much to like about Jones. After a semi-breakout 2022 season, Jones' career has been forgettable.

30. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Now in the worst offensive situation of his NFL career, Russell Wilson is going to fizzle out with the Giants, and it would not be shocking to see the team turn to rookie QB Jaxson Dart at some point. Wilson's athleticism has taken a hit in recent years, so his weaknesses are being magnified. He holds onto the ball for too long and has always run into unnecessary sacks.

With the Giants having a below-average offensive line and them just being a terrible team in general, Russell Wilson is in for a world of pain.

29. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is the New York Jets starting quarterback for 2025. We're now already in year five of the Justin Fields experience in the NFL, and he's already on his third team as many seasons. Fields is a lot like Russell Wilson in that he also holds onto the ball for too long and just gets sacked too much. The main issue with Fields, though, is that he's just a below-average passer and isn't a threat with his arm. The Jets aren't going to stick with Fields beyond 2025, as this coming season is going to be a tough one.

28. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

It's not that Cam Ward isn't going to be a franchise QB, but he's a project and is probably going to struggle in 2025. Ward is someone who simply needs to not play off-schedule so much and needs to play on time. He's got the ability to make those amazing off-schedule plays, but those have to come second after actually operating within the structure of the offense.

Ward was the no. 1 overall pick for a reason, but it might be a couple of years before we see that investment pay off.