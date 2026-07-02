NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and seeds for the 2026 season

AFC 1st seed: Houston Texans

I don't know why, but you really don't hear a lot of people talking about the Houston Texans as the best team in the AFC entering the 2026 season. They've got a real case to be made.

Not only do the Texans have the best defense in the NFL, but they have one of the most complete rosters in the league.

There is no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL, and the Texans are no exception, but if they get the type of performance they're expecting out of high draft picks on the offensive line, then this team is about as good as it gets.

The big question mark, ironically, is quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud has not played even close to the level we saw from him as a rookie back in 2023. With that said, the Texans have still done extremely well over the last two years, and they could be poised to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

NFC 1st seed: Los Angeles Rams

Was there really any question about which NFC team was going to be represented as the #1 seed on this type of list?

There's not even really just "hype" to buy with the Rams. They simply have assembled an Avengers-level roster in terms of the star power on both sides of the ball. For the first time in league history, a team has the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year on its roster.

The Rams getting Myles Garrett overshadows the fact that they had already addressed their biggest weakness defensively by trading for Trent McDuffie.

This team has playmakers galore, they have elite coaching, and they have the best players. at QB and off the edge. It will be an upset if they're not hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.