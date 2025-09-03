NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and Super Bowl LX matchup

Super Bowl LX Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

The two best teams in the NFL going into this season from the AFC and NFC have to be the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning AFC champions, it feels like the Ravens are going to be an absolute buzzsaw this coming season. There's no such thing as a perfect roster, but the Ravens are pretty darn close to having exactly that.

They've got elite balance offensively, which is embodied by their quarterback. Lamar Jackson is an MVP not just because of the spectacular things that he does, but how easy he makes everything look. Jackson's efficiency is off the charts as he's thrown 65 touchdown passes compared to just 11 interceptions over the last two seasons, including a ridiculous 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions last year.

The only other team with the same combination of coaching, top-end roster talent, and overall balance on both sides of the ball is the Philadelphia Eagles. And even though the Eagles don't get the same type of weekly impact out of Jalen Hurts as the Ravens do from Lamar Jackson, they obviously have had way more team success over the past few seasons.

The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions with a healthy amount of roster continuity, but also a lot of new faces to be excited about.

There will be a lot of other teams in the mix to represent each conference in Super Bowl LX, but right now, the smart money feels like it's on a battle of the birds.