NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes would make the Hall of Fame if he decided to retire today, and he’s not even 30 years old yet. He’s got three Super Bowl championships, two league MVPs, and a ton of other accomplishments that would take forever to list. The Chiefs are 9-0 on the season and the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at this point.
The 9-0 start is also the best in the Mahomes era, and they again feel poised to make a deep playoff run in 2024 and are probably going to be in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
Denver Broncos - Bo Nix
People laughed at the Denver Broncos taking Bo Nix, but you could argue that he’s been the best rookie QB over the last month and a half. Jayden Daniels may still have that title, but Nix is closing in, and he’s surely leapfrogged Caleb Williams.
Nix fits the type of offense that Sean Payton wants to run like a glove, and we are seeing Nix getting better almost weekly. The Denver Broncos are in good hands.
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert may finally have the right head coach who is able to steer this franchise in the right direction. The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-3 on the season and are very likely making the playoffs. Herbert is a pretty good QB, but it feels like he too often plays within the structure of the offense.
I am not sure he’s elite, but I guess only time will tell there. The LA Chargers may have something cooking with Harbaugh and Herbert.
Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward
The Las Vegas Raiders starting Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew in 2025 tells me something again went horribly wrong. This team was not going to be competitive in the first place heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and they’re now 2-7 on the year.
It may benefit them to “soft tank,” and that could lead them to someone like Cam Ward, the electric QB from Miami (FL). Would Cam Ward be able to get the Raiders back on the right track?