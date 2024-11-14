NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are a mess, but they did just extend Dak Prescott and make him a $60 million per year QB, the first in NFL history. With Prescott locked up for the long-term, there isn’t really much of a discussion here. Yes, Prescott is limited, but a lot of what’s happened in 2024 with the Cowboys can be boiled down to the inept front office.
Dallas needs a strong draft class and some hits in free agency, and they’ll be just fine. And it would be surprising at this stage to see Mike McCarthy return as their head coach in 2025. But Dak Prescott is very likely not going anywhere.
New York Giants - Mitchell Trubisky
How about this? It may not be the most ideal scenario for New York Giants fans, but if Brian Daboll remains as the team’s head coach coming into the 2025 NFL Season, I could see the G-Men not only taking a QB in the NFL Draft, but bringing someone in who knows the system. Mitchell Trubisky and Daboll were both with the Buffalo Bills in 2021.
That may be enough for the Giants to look at Trubisky as a stopgap option. He’s better than Daniel Jones and would cost a fraction of the $40 million per year that Jones is currently making.
Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels is probably going to top many, many lists next offseason of “players who could seriously breakout in 2025…” or something like that. Daniels has been terrific in his rookie season and has helped lead the Washington Commanders to a stellar 7-3 start. I may honestly pick Daniels over Jalen Hurts for the long-term if I had to choose someone from the NFC East.
The bigger question here is whether the Commanders will be able to maximize this window that they have with a stud QB on his rookie deal.
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are clearly figuring something out. It’ll be interesting to see if anything holds them back from making a deep playoff run, as this is the same roster that made it to the Super Bowl in the 2022 NFL Season. Winners of five in a row, Hurts and the Eagles are perhaps turning a corner.
And no, Jalen Hurts is not going anywhere.