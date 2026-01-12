NFL Predictions: Predicting every head coach hire in 2026 offseason cycle

The NFL head coach carousel is spinning with more than a quarter of the league already on the hunt for new coaches in 2026. And some of the openings in 2026 were completely unexpected.

This year's head coach market doesn't feel like the strongest we've had in recent memory, but that doesn't always matter. There are eight teams (and we'll see if there are more) looking for the next leaders of their franchise.

We're going to do our best to predict the absolutely unpredictable game of musical chairs, and figure out what coaches are getting hired by every team with an open spot.

NFL Predictions: Who will teams hire as their next head coach in 2026?

Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter (Chargers DC)

The Baltimore Ravens have not had a new head coach since 2008 when they hired John Harbaugh. This is a new process for general manager Eric DeCosta, so he's understandably casting an extremely wide net. The Ravens have met with so many different candidates, but the overwhelming favorite from the moment they fired John Harbaugh has seemingly been Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Minter runs the type of defensive scheme that best suits the personnel the Ravens have right now, and he understands the culture in Baltimore having worked there for four years from 2017-20.

New York Giants: Kevin Stefanski (former Browns HC)

The New York Giants seem to have their sights set on John Harbaugh or Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach. At least, if you can read lips, that is what Jaxson Dart seemingly said during the Ole Miss playoff loss over the weekend.

The Giants have an extremely attractive roster, even if there are question marks about the health status of some of the biggest pieces on the team. The idea of Joe Schoen already being in place as the team's GM might scare off someone like Harbaugh, but this could be a great bounce-back situation for Stefanski.