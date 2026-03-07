NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

NFC South starting QBs in 2026

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young/Geno Smith

This is a major year for Bryce Young to prove he's the future franchise quarterback of the Panthers. The Panthers need to invest in a stronger backup option this offseason, maybe a Marcus Mariota type, because Andy Dalton was purely incompetent when called upon last season. With Young's future in the balance, this year will be pivotal. I wouldn't be surprised to see Geno Smith reunite with Dave Canales to push/mentor Bryce Young and be a starter in case of injury or disaster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's play went from MVP-caliber in the first part of the season to replacement level in the second half of the season. Injuries took their toll on the Bucs last season, there's no doubt, but Mayfield is facing another crucial year again in 2026. He's obviously a quality starter, but the Bucs might reset after this season if they have another disappointing finish.

Atlanta Falcons: Joe Flacco/Michael Penix Jr./Tyson Bagent

The Atlanta Falcons cleaned house this offseason, moving on from GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris. Matt Ryan and Ian Cunningham are going to lead the charge in the front office, and Kevin Stefanski is taking the reins as the new head coach. And with the connection Stefanski has, Joe Flacco just makes a lot of sense for this team. Flacco played some good ball the past few seasons, especially in Stefanski's program. He feels like an ideal bridge QB for that team, and they'll probably get another look at Michael Penix at some point to make definitive decisions on his future.

I also think the Falcons could be a darkhorse team to trade for Tyson Bagent if the Bears are taking calls on him this offseason.

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough

The Saints stumbled into a franchise quarterback during the 2025 offseason, there's no other way to put it. Derek Carr surprised everyone with his retirement, including the Saints, who had to basically host auditions for the QB job right up to the 2025 NFL Draft. And Shough played well in his chance last year. He'll have runway this season to prove himself, but the Seahawks have no strings attached and can go to the 2027 NFL Draft if it doesn't work out.