NFL Predictions: Predicting most likely Super Bowl matchups entering Week 7
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's try to predict the most likely Super Bowl matchups up to this point. It would be cool if the NFL gave us a Super Bowl that didn't include the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers.
It's about time for some new teams to put themselves on the map and make a Super Bowl run. As of now, it does feel like there are a handful of teams not named KC or San Francisco that can indeed make the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.
As we approach Week 7, let's try to predict the four most likely Super Bowl matchups.
4. Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions
This has been my Super Bowl pick for a while now, and I guess I still have to stick with it. The Houston Texans are running away with the AFC South title and the Detroit Lions are in the NFC North, a division that has three four-win teams and the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings.
Both teams are stacked from top to bottom with elite weapons and strong coaching. It's going to be hard for either team to make it through the NFC playoffs, as they haven't done it in recent history, but I guess you just never know. Being that their two of the best teams in the NFL, it's logical to put them on this list.
3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
Surprise, surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs are on this list, and more than once. The Chiefs being able to make the Super Bowl yet again should not be seen as much of a surprise if/when it happens. While their offense just isn't all that great, it's plenty good enough, but their defense has been elite thus far.
Not having Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the remainder of the season is tough, but Patrick Mahomes has proven that he can win with Christmas inflatables playing at WR.
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most young and exciting teams in the NFL in quite some time. A lot of this hinges on if Jordan Love can take that next step into superstardom, but both the offense and defense are top-10 units, so this team is as complete as any in the NFL. If there is a "new" team to put themselves on the map or back on the map, it's the Jordan Love-led Packers.
2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions
Four wins in a row have the Baltimore Ravens two games above .500 and on fire. The duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is proving to be too much for the Ravens' opponents, and I would not take many other teams over Baltimore at this point. QB Lamar Jackson is having another MVP year through six weeks and the Ravens could again win the AFC North.
There isn't a lot to dislike about the Ravens, but their passing defense definitely needs to improve, and the Detroit Lions are, well, the Lions.
1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
Right now I'd have a hard time believing there is a more likely Super Bowl matchup than the Kansas City Chiefs against the Detroit Lions. They feel like the two best teams in the NFL, but the most notable thing here is that the Lions did lose star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the year with a serious lower-leg injury.
Still, though, the Lions feel stacked from top to bottom and are the most talented team in the NFC. This feels like it's their year. They do have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in a Super Bowl, so I'm not quite sure what this team would even be missing.