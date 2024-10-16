Predicting next 3 NFL trade deadline moves after major WR trades in 2024
Two notable wide receivers got traded earlier this week, so let's try to predict the next three NFL trade deadline moves after Amari Cooper and Davante Adams. The trade deadline is in about three weeks, and as we approach it following the Week 9 games, more moves will be made.
There still could be some insanely major moves that haven't happened yet, and it'll be interesting to see what teams do as the deadline approaches. Some trade deadline moves have proven to be great for the team making the move. The Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller a few years ago, and Miller was crucial in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.
Could there be some major moves out there for teams to make? Let's try to predict the next three NFL trade deadline moves.
Predicting next 3 NFL trade deadline moves after major WR trades in 2024
TE David Njoku to the Denver Broncos
Perhaps this is me just wanting my favorite team to add a playmaker, but I see no reason why this trade can't happen. The Cleveland Browns started their firesale on Tuesday by sending WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. We all know that the Browns are not turning this thing around, so them making another trade is not unlikely.
David Njoku could be the next logical player to get moved, and there may not be a more dire TE situation in the NFL than what the Denver Broncos have, or don't have. They're also trying to develop rookie QB Bo Nix and just do not have NFL-level playmakers at the TE position.
While Denver also needs at least one more notable WR, they need a TE more urgently.
WR Mike Williams to the Kansas City Chiefs
With the New York Jets swinging a trade for WR Davante Adams, that has placed Mike Williams on the trade block, and with both Amari Cooper and Adams gone, the Kansas City Chiefs are seeing their options get thinner and thinner. Mike Williams is going to cost virtually nothing for the Chiefs and could be an easy move for KC to make.
They won't have Hollywood Brown or Rashee Rice for the remainder of the 2024 NFL Season, so their playmaking group on offense is on life support. Mike Williams isn't some elite WR, but he'd provide a needed boost for Patrick Mahomes and that offense.
EDGE Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions
This would be a fun and logical move for both teams to make. The Detroit Lions lost stud defensive end Aida Hutchinson for the rest of the season to a gruesome lower-leg injury that he had to be carted off for. It was a brutal blow for a player who was having a career year and was very much a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Enter, Maxx Crosby. He's the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders and just saw his teammate Davante Adams get traded. I am sure Crosby didn't expect his team to be this bad, but he could have been alone in that. We're getting to the point with Crosby where he's truly beginning to build quite the notable resume for himself.
So at some point, Crosby has to get tired of all the losing in Las Vegas. With the Lions now having a gaping hole along their DL, could the aggressive GM Brad Holmes make the trade of the year? I don't see why not. The Lions are built so well through the NFL Draft that it's actually afforded Holmes more flexibility to potentially trade some of his draft picks for immediate-impact players.
Plus, it feels like Maxx Crosby plays with the type of edge and motor that the Detroit Lions covet in their players. This would be a fun move and I would not be surprised if Holmes has already called about making this deal.