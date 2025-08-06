NFL Predictions: Predicting passing touchdown leaders for the 2025 season

The NFL is still a passing-first league. Let's predict the passing touchdown leaders for the upcoming season. In 2024, Joe Burrow led the NFL with 43 passing scores, and there is a great chance that he's able to again lead the league in that in 2025.

Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson each at 41 passing scores. Below those two was Jared Goff at 37. Sam Darnold had 35, and Bo Nix, of all people, had 29. Anyway, the league leaders in passing touchdowns could end up looking a bit different in 2025 than they did in 2024.

Let's predict the leaders among quarterbacks in passing touchdowns for the 2025 NFL Season

Joe Burrow - 45

Joe Burrow was on a tear in the 2024 NFL Season and might have a more stable and compete offense in 2025, as Chase Brown really emerged as a legitimate RB1 for then, and all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki are back. The Bengals also went out and signed Noah Fant, who is a capable receiver himself. Burrow could have an even better season in 2025.

Josh Allen - 36

Josh Allen has thrown for a ton of touchdown passes before, but we did really see him turn a corner from 2023 into 2024. He won the MVP last year, and with James Cook having rushed for 16 scores in 2024, you get the sense that he won't be able to hit that type of number in 2025 - having nearly 20 rushing touchdowns is just flat-out rare, so we could see more production from the passing attack.

Bo Nix - 35

Over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season for Bo Nix, he was on pace for 45 touchdown passes. Nix threw for 29 in 2024, which was the fifth-highest total in the NFL. With the Broncos adding Evan Engram in free agency and remaking their RB room, the entire offense is going to be elevated, so Nix throwing six more touchdown passes in 2025 is a modest prediction.

Jayden Daniels - 32

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are going to be a very good football team in the 2025 NFL Season. Daniels was elite as a rookie and could have a new WR duo in Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. While some have identified the Commanders' roster as just not being all that good, Daniels himself is going to be outstanding and could see an increaed volume in the passing game in 2025.

Jordan Love - 31

Jordan Love has the capabilities to be a high-end passer in the NFL. He broke out for the first time in 2023 but really didn't play that much better in 2024. It's important to remember, though, that this is only Love's third year as a starter in the NFL. With two years as a starter under his belt, the third year could bring the best success yet.