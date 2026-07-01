NFL Predictions: Predicting the 5 best teams when the 2026 regular season ends

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills come in at No. 3 in our future power rankings. From 2020-2024, the Bills won the AFC East, and they also made the playoffs each year since 2019 as well. The amount of success that this team has had is unfathomable, and it's even more unfathomable that the team has not sniffed a Super Bowl berth.

Buffalo has suffered playoff heartbreaks in just about every possible fashion, and one would think that their playoff fate may change in 2026 with a new head coach. Joe Brady was promoted from within the organization, so he does have familiarity with the organization. Given how stable and successful this team has been for years now, it would take a lot for Buffalo not to win a ton of games.

If this is even a thing, Brady may not even have that tough a spot in 2026. Josh Allen is still at the peak of his powers, and while the defense struggled to stop the run in 2025, the unit was plenty good enough to get Buffalo into the Divisional Round.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions won 27 regular season games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, regressing to just nine wins in 2025. However, the Lions were 7-4 at one point in 2025, so it's not like this team was hovering around .500 all year.

With how loaded this roster is, especially with this group on offense, the Lions simply need the defense to be at an average level in 2026, which was not the case in 2025. That may seem like an easy enough thing for the unit to do, and with the unit having some star players like Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Kerby Joseph, the Lions, personnel-wise, are still in a good spot there and will have a rebound season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Are we surprised? I guess the one thing that could go against the Los Angeles Rams is all of the offseason hype with the big-time moves for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, and this is a team that already won 12 games last year.

A lot has to go right for any team to win just one game, but the Rams sport the best roster, quarterback, and head coach in the NFL right now. This is how an NFL 'super team' looks today. One thing that could end up throwing everything off is if Matthew Stafford meets up with Father Time, but with how good he was in 2025, I'd struggle to see that huge of a regression.

Los Angeles should be the best team in the NFL all year, so they top our future power rankings,